If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Gorillaz “We Got The Power” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Fitness “Feel The Weight” (X-Effect Debut)

3 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)

4 Ballyhoo! “Girls”

5 Dan Auerbach “Shine On Me”

6 Starset “Monster” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Red Hot Chili Peppers “Goodbye Angels”

8 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”

9 Papa Roach “Help”

10 Chicano Batman “Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Pierce The Veil “Floral & Fading”

12 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Mother Mother “Love Stuck” (playing Hard Rock Pool 5/19 w/ KONGOS)

14 Blink 182 “Home Is Such A Lonely Place”

15 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running”

16 AFI “Hidden Knives”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Camden West “Outside The Lines” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Gregory Michael Davis ft Almost Normal “We Know Who We Are” (Local Effect Debut)

1 POP ETC “Routine” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

2 Culture Wars “Money (Gimme, Gimme)” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

3 Judah & The Lion “Suit And Jacket” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

4 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (current Champion of The Beatdown / playing M Resort Pool 4/29)

5 Icon For Hire “Supposed To Be”

6 BassMint Pros “Rising Rhodes” (X-Effect Debut / playing The Waterhole 5/12)

7 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee / playing Topgolf Las Vegas 5/19)

8 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”

9 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly”

10 Brick + Mortar “One Little Pill”

11 The Georgia Flood “Sleepless Nights”

12 Flogging Molly “Reptiles (We Woke Up)” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Bush “Swallowed” (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!