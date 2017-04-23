If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Gorillaz “We Got The Power” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
2 Fitness “Feel The Weight” (X-Effect Debut)
3 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (playing Topgolf Las Vegas 8/1)
4 Ballyhoo! “Girls”
5 Dan Auerbach “Shine On Me”
6 Starset “Monster” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 Red Hot Chili Peppers “Goodbye Angels”
8 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”
9 Papa Roach “Help”
10 Chicano Batman “Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Pierce The Veil “Floral & Fading”
12 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
13 Mother Mother “Love Stuck” (playing Hard Rock Pool 5/19 w/ KONGOS)
14 Blink 182 “Home Is Such A Lonely Place”
15 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running”
16 AFI “Hidden Knives”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Camden West “Outside The Lines” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Gregory Michael Davis ft Almost Normal “We Know Who We Are” (Local Effect Debut)
1 POP ETC “Routine” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
2 Culture Wars “Money (Gimme, Gimme)” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
3 Judah & The Lion “Suit And Jacket” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
4 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (current Champion of The Beatdown / playing M Resort Pool 4/29)
5 Icon For Hire “Supposed To Be”
6 BassMint Pros “Rising Rhodes” (X-Effect Debut / playing The Waterhole 5/12)
7 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee / playing Topgolf Las Vegas 5/19)
8 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”
9 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly”
10 Brick + Mortar “One Little Pill”
11 The Georgia Flood “Sleepless Nights”
12 Flogging Molly “Reptiles (We Woke Up)” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Bush “Swallowed” (Throwback Track)
