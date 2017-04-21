Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 04-21-2017 / Yeasty Biscuits

We had the latest installment of the Blooper Reel and Bossy Rossy came to visit us in the studio … because we forgot to give out the code word — again. You know that Unicorn Frap that has everyone going crazy? Well, it made a 19-year-old Starbucks barista have a meltdown saying he’s never been so stressed out in his entire life and we’ve got the audio. Also a girl twerking on the side of the road caused one man to crash. Plus, one woman saved a man’s life on their *first date* when he collapsed; they’re going on a second date.

