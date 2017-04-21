Cold War Kids Cover Rihanna’s ‘Love on the Brain’

By Abby Hassler

“This might be the only way we get to meet Riri,” Cold War Kids vocalist Nathan Willett jokingly revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

Willett was referring to the band’s stripped-down version of Rihanna’s hit single, “Love on the Brain.” The band’s cover features indie-pop singer Bishop Briggs and was recorded live at Sonora Recorders in Los Feliz.

“I have stayed up all night watching a hundred YouTube live versions of Rihanna singing this song. There is nothing better,” Willett explained. “She has this way of being vulnerable in her words but protecting herself with so much attitude. The song feels like a modern pop standard. For this version, I felt like we needed to put a microscope on the vulnerable, aching side. Singing it with Bishop — having that female-male dialogue back and forth is so powerful and classic.”

The Cold War Kids released their sixth studio album, L.A. Divine, April 7.

Watch the video below.