NIN, Queens of the Stone Age and Reunited Jawbreaker Highlight Riot Fest 2017

By Abby Hassler

Officials from Chicago’s Riot Fest 2017 announced the first wave of bands included in this year’s lineup, which include Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age and exclusive reunion of the punk band Jawbreaker.

The festival will place Douglas Park. General admission and VIP tickets go on sale today (April 19) at noon CDT.