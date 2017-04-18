Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dave and Mahoney PODcast: 04-18-2017 / Reverse Fart

April 18, 2017 10:43 AM

On today’s show, we made it happen for listener, Kristin, who loved the show “All That” particularly actor Kyle Sullivan; however, we couldn’t get Kyle so the lovely Lisa, who was also in the show,  joined us back in the day. She brought Kristin some goodies which included a rad “All That” jean jacket plus a cast photo. Creepy Kevin called in today. He has the hots for Sylvia and asked when she last had a pedicure. Bossy Rossy came to the studio once again and Mahoney called him a “reverse fart”.

Full Show Here:

 

More from Dave & Mahoney
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live