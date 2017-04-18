Dave and Mahoney PODcast: 04-18-2017 / Reverse Fart

On today’s show, we made it happen for listener, Kristin, who loved the show “All That” particularly actor Kyle Sullivan; however, we couldn’t get Kyle so the lovely Lisa, who was also in the show, joined us back in the day. She brought Kristin some goodies which included a rad “All That” jean jacket plus a cast photo. Creepy Kevin called in today. He has the hots for Sylvia and asked when she last had a pedicure. Bossy Rossy came to the studio once again and Mahoney called him a “reverse fart”.

