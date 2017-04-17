Gorillaz Announce First North American Tour in 7 Years

By Jon Wiederhorn

The Gorillaz will follow the release of their new album Humanz (Due April 28) with their first North American concerts in seven years. The animated band — which, in the past has performed behind a curtain while video of the cartoon members splash across video screens — will launch the 17-date tour on July 8 in Chicago and the final shows will be at this year’s Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas October 13 to 15. Tickets will be available for general on sale on April 21 at Gorillaz.com

Related: Gorillaz Frontman Damon Albarn Reveals Writing Process Behind ‘Andromeda’

Fans who buy tickets for select dates will receive their choice of a physical or digital copy of Humanz. Ticket buyers will be informed how to secure their album shortly after ticket purchase. Those who buy tickets after the album’s release date will have instructions emailed to them 7-10 days after purchase.

The Gorillaz will be joined onstage at the shows by a variety of guests from the album, depending on the date of performance. Humanz includes performances by Jehnny Beth (Savages), Danny Brown, Benjamin Clementine, De La Soul, D.R.A.M., Peven Everett, Anthony Hamilton, Grace Jones, Zebra Katz, Kelela, Mavis Staples, Vince Staples, Popcaan, Pusha T, Jamie Principle and Kali Uchis.

GORILLAZ HUMANZ Tour 2017

July 8 – Chicago IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

July 10 – Toronto ON @ Air Canada Centre +

July 12 – Boston MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion +

July 13 – Philadelphia PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing +

July 15 – Quebec City QC @ Quebec City Summer Festival

July 17 – Washington DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion +

August 11-13 – San Francisco CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

Sept. 15-17 – New York NY @ Meadows Music & Arts Festival*

Sept. 18 – Detroit MI @ Fox Theatre +

Sept. 20 – Minneapolis MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium +

Sept. 22 – Kansas City MO @ Sprint Center +

Sept. 24 – Las Vegas NV @ Life Is Beautiful

Sept. 26 – Denver CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

Sept. 30 – Seattle WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center +

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles CA @ The Forum +

Oct. 11 – Atlanta GA @ Infinite Energy Center +

Oct. 13-15 – Miami FL @ III Points Festival*

+ Ticket/Album Bundle Offered