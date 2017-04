Today we learned that Ian and Dave had quite the night at Bastille. Ian saw a woman miraculously get up from her wheelchair and Dave had dinner with Bossy Rossy before the show where he ordered the expensive items on the list and then split. Also, Dave gives us his impression of Bossy Rossy eating octopussies. Mahoney proves to be victorious yet again in Sexy or Salty Spanish Lessons with Sylvia. Our Question of the Day was: would you ever date someone wealthy for an “easy life”.

Full Show Here: