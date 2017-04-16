If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Red Hot Chili Peppers “Goodbye Angels”
2 POP ETC “Routine” (X-Effect Debut)
3 KOLARS “One More Thrill”
4 The Griswolds “Role Models”
5 Dan Auerbach “Shine On Me”
6 Starset “Monster” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly”
8 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”
9 Papa Roach “Help”
10 Culture Wars “Money (Gimme, Gimme)” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Pierce The Veil “Floral & Fading”
12 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
13 Ballyhoo! “Girls”
14 CJ Ramone “Girlfriend In A Graveyard”
15 Gorillaz “We Got The Power” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
16 AFI “Hidden Knives”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Twenty8 “Dreamcatcher” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Rockie Brown “Rockstar Baby” (Local Effect Debut)
1 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
2 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
3 Brick + Mortar “One Little Pill” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
4 The Georgia Flood “Sleepless Nights” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
5 Icon For Hire “Supposed To Be” (X-Effect Debut)
6 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”
7 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
8 Blink 182 “Home Is Such A Lonely Place” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Mother Mother “Love Stuck”
10 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”
11 Local Natives “Dark Days”
12 Me First And The Gimme Gimmes “City of New Orleans” (Arlo Guthrie cover)
13 Judah & The Lion “Suit And Jacket” (X-Effect Debut)
14 ??? (Throwback Track)
