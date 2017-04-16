Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The EGGS-Effect (yep…an Easter pun) Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 04/16/2017

April 16, 2017 9:48 PM By Pauly
Filed Under: #TheBeatdown, 2017, A Day To Remember, Adelitas Way, AFI, alternative, Ballyhoo!, Beatdown, Beware Of Darkness, Brick + Mortar, brick and mortar, champion, las vegas, Local Effect, Local Natives, Matisyahu, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, New music, Night Riots, Papa Roach, pauly, Pauly Kover, radio, Rockie Brown, Starset, SWMRS, Taking Back Sunday, The Beatdown, The Georgia Flood, The Soft White Sixties, The X-Effect, Twenty8, Vegas, voting, X107.5, x1075, xeffect

If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Red Hot Chili Peppers “Goodbye Angels”

2 POP ETC “Routine” (X-Effect Debut)

3 KOLARS “One More Thrill”

4 The Griswolds “Role Models”

5 Dan Auerbach “Shine On Me”

6 Starset “Monster” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly”

8 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”

9 Papa Roach “Help”

10 Culture Wars “Money (Gimme, Gimme)” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Pierce The Veil “Floral & Fading”

12 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Ballyhoo! “Girls”

14 CJ Ramone “Girlfriend In A Graveyard”

15 Gorillaz “We Got The Power” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

16 AFI “Hidden Knives”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Twenty8 “Dreamcatcher” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Rockie Brown “Rockstar Baby” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

3 Brick + Mortar “One Little Pill” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

4 The Georgia Flood “Sleepless Nights” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

5 Icon For Hire “Supposed To Be” (X-Effect Debut)

6 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

7 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

8 Blink 182 “Home Is Such A Lonely Place” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Mother Mother “Love Stuck”

10 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”

11 Local Natives “Dark Days”

12 Me First And The Gimme Gimmes “City of New Orleans” (Arlo Guthrie cover)

13 Judah & The Lion “Suit And Jacket” (X-Effect Debut)

14 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on TwitterFacebookPeriscope & Instagram!

More from Pauly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live