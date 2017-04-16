If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Red Hot Chili Peppers “Goodbye Angels”

2 POP ETC “Routine” (X-Effect Debut)

3 KOLARS “One More Thrill”

4 The Griswolds “Role Models”

5 Dan Auerbach “Shine On Me”

6 Starset “Monster” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly”

8 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”

9 Papa Roach “Help”

10 Culture Wars “Money (Gimme, Gimme)” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Pierce The Veil “Floral & Fading”

12 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Ballyhoo! “Girls”

14 CJ Ramone “Girlfriend In A Graveyard”

15 Gorillaz “We Got The Power” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

16 AFI “Hidden Knives”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Twenty8 “Dreamcatcher” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Rockie Brown “Rockstar Baby” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Adelitas Way “Tell Me” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

3 Brick + Mortar “One Little Pill” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

4 The Georgia Flood “Sleepless Nights” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

5 Icon For Hire “Supposed To Be” (X-Effect Debut)

6 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

7 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

8 Blink 182 “Home Is Such A Lonely Place” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Mother Mother “Love Stuck”

10 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”

11 Local Natives “Dark Days”

12 Me First And The Gimme Gimmes “City of New Orleans” (Arlo Guthrie cover)

13 Judah & The Lion “Suit And Jacket” (X-Effect Debut)

14 ??? (Throwback Track)

