New Found Glory Drop ‘Party on Apocalypse’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

New Found Glory have released the music video for their new single “Party on Apocalypse.”

Directed by Max Moore, the video features the band throwing a doomsday party in an underground bunker.

“Is the end of the world near…? It sure feels like it sometimes,” says guitarist Chad Gilbert “If the end is inevitable, haven’t you thought about rounding up all the people you love for a celebration? A Party On Apocalypse. This video was intended to feel like a 2002 TRL video, trapped in a Hollywood Apocalypse gritty film. Try to be a light in a dark place!”

The track is the latest from the band’s new album Makes Me Sick, which will be released on April 28.

Check out New Found Glory’s new video below.