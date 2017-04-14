Missio Announce Debut Album ‘Loner’

By Radio.com Staff

Missio have announced their debut album Loner, which will be released on May 19.

The duo of Matthew Brue and David Butler are currently riding high on the success of their hit single “Middle Fingers.”

Missio are currently on tour in North American, check out their remaining dates below.

4/17 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

4/19 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave Bar

4/21 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

4/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

4/25 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

4/29 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room at House of Blues

4/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

5/3 – Austin, TX – The Parish

5/4 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge at House of Blues

5/5 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

6/15 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion (w/MUSE)