Watch Coachella Performances Live

By Radio.com Staff

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is once again webcasting many of the weekend’s biggest acts including Radiohead, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Marshmello, Empire of the Sun, The xx, New Order, Gucci Mane, DJ Snake and more.

The festival has once again teamed with YouTube but tuned up the video player for this year’s webcast. Check out the three channels and their schedules below. Please note all times are PDT.

Channel 1

Friday

3:35pm – Tennis (Mojave)

4:10pm – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (Outdoor)

5:00pm – Bonobo (Main)

5:50pm – Mac DeMarco (Outdoor)

6:55pm – Glass Animals (Main)

7:45pm – Father John Misty (Main)

8:45pm – Phantogram (Outdoor)

9:35pm – The xx (Main)

10:40pm – Radiohead (Main)

Saturday

3:35pm – Local Natives (Main)

4:30pm – Chicano Batman (Outdoor)

5:15pm – The Head and The Heart (Main)

6:10pm – Bastille (Outdoor)

7:15pm – Two Door Cinema Club (Main)

8:20pm – Future (Main)

9:15pm – ScHoolboy Q (Outdoor)

10:15pm – Bon Iver (Main)

11:20pm – Lady Gaga (Main)

Sunday

3:35pm – Ezra Fuhrman (Outdoor)

4:25pm – Whitney (Outdoor)

5:15pm -Toots & The Maytals (Main)

6:10pm – Grouplove (Main)

7:15pm – Future Islands (Outdoor)

8:10pm – Tove Lo (Mojave)

8:55pm – Porter Robinson & Madeon (Main)

9:50pm – Lorde (Main)

10:45pm – Kendrick Lamar (Main)

Channel 2

Friday

3:35pm – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Main)

4:25pm – SOHN (Gobi)

5:10pm – Sampha (Mojave)

6:00pm – Francis & the Lights (Gobi)

6:50pm – Oh Wonder (Outdoor)

7:40pm – BANKS (Gobi)

8:30pm – Richie Hawtin (Mojave)

9:30pm – Jagwar Ma (Gobi)

10:20pm – DJ Shadow (Mojave)

11:20pm – Travis Scott (Outdoor)

12:15am – Capital Cities (Mojave)

Saturday

3:35pm – Arkells (Outdoor)

3:55pm – Kaleo (Gobi)

4:45pm – Car Seat Headrest (Mojave)

5:40pm – The Atomics (Gobi)

6:25pm – Róisín Murphy (Gobi)

7:15pm – DREAMCAR (Gobi)

8:05pm – Moderat (Mojave)

9:05pm – Warpaint (Gobi)

10:45pm – DJ Snake (Outdoor)

12:00am – Gucci Mane (Sahara)

Sunday

3:35pm – Grace Mitchell (Gobi)

4:25pm – Preoccupations (Mojave)

5:15pm – GoldLink (Mojave)

6:10pm – Jack Garratt (Gobi)

7:00pm – Kiiara (Mojave)

7:50pm – Tycho (Outdoor/Sat.)

8:40pm – Hans Zimmer (Outdoor)

9:45pm – Kehlani (Mojave)

10:30pm – New Order (Mojave)

Channel 3

Friday

3:35pm – Klangstof (Gobi)

4:15pm – Joseph (Mojave)

5:00pm – The Lemon Twigs (Gobi)

5:45pm – Stormzy (Outdoor)

6:30pm – BROODS (Mojave)

7:20pm – Big Gigantic (Sahara)

8:20pm – Crystal Castles (Sahara)

9:10pm – Mac Miller (Sahara)

10:00pm – Steve Angello (Sahara)

11:00pm – Empire of the Sun (Sahara)

11:55pm Dillon Francis (Sahara)

Saturday

3:35pm – Blossoms (Outdoor)

4:20pm – Shura (Mojave)

5:00pm – Banks & Steelz (Outdoor)

5:45pm – Autograf (Sahara)

6:35pm – Little Dragon (Gobi/Friday)

7:25pm – Mura Masa (Mojave)

8:15pm – Gryffin (Sahara)

9:10pm – Tory Lanez (Sahara)

10:00pm – Röyksopp (Sahara)

10:55pm -Martin Garrix (Sahara)

12:05am – Classixx (Mojave)

Sunday, April 16th

4:15pm – Anna Lunoe (Sahara)

5:15pm – Nao (Gobi)

6:55pm – Kaytranada (Sahara)

8:10pm – DJ Khaled (Sahara)

9:00pm – Galantis (Sahara)

9:55pm – Marshmello (Sahara)

10:50pm – Justice (Outdoor)