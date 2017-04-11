Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dave and Mahoney PODcast: 04-11-2017 / Things Are About to Get Weird

April 11, 2017 10:44 AM

Today Mahoney was in the Hot Seat and answered questions like, “would you rather stub your toe for the rest of your life or pop a zit on someone’s rear with your teeth?” Answer: He’d rather stub his toe. We found out more information about the doctor who got kicked out United Airlines and it’s pretty sleazy. Plus a guy makes a woman pick up dog poop with her bare hands, 50 cent punches a super aggressive fan then invites her onstage to twerk it out, and Ric Flair was kicked out of a bar for acting like a moron — WOOOOOO!!!

