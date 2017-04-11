Dave and Mahoney PODcast: 04-11-2017 / Things Are About to Get Weird

Today Mahoney was in the Hot Seat and answered questions like, “would you rather stub your toe for the rest of your life or pop a zit on someone’s rear with your teeth?” Answer: He’d rather stub his toe. We found out more information about the doctor who got kicked out United Airlines and it’s pretty sleazy. Plus a guy makes a woman pick up dog poop with her bare hands, 50 cent punches a super aggressive fan then invites her onstage to twerk it out, and Ric Flair was kicked out of a bar for acting like a moron — WOOOOOO!!!

