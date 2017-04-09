If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 311 “Too Much To Think”

2 Gorillaz “We Got The Power” (X-Effect Debut)

3 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly”

4 The Griswolds “Role Models”

5 Me First And The Gimme Gimmes “City of New Orleans” (X-Effect Debut / Arlo Guthrie cover)

6 Blood And Glass “Hop The Fence”

7 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

8 AFI “Hidden Knives” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

9 The Afghan Whigs “Demon In Profile” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

10 Pierce The Veil “Floral & Fading” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

11 Starset “Monster” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Ballyhoo! “Girls”

14 CJ Ramone “Girlfriend In A Graveyard”

15 Brick + Mortar “One Little Pill” (X-Effect Debut)

16 Papa Roach “Help”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – First Class Trash “Party On” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Tower Of Cards “Happily Ever After” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Adelitas Way “Tell Me”

2 Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

3 Taking Back Sunday “Call Come Running” (X-Effect Debut)

4 KOLARS “One More Thrill”

5 Dirty Projectors “Cool Your Heart”

6 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

7 Red Hot Chili Peppers “Goodbye Angels” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

9 Local Natives “Dark Days”

10 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”

11 Mother Mother “Love Stuck”

12 Dan Auerbach “Shine On Me” (X-Effect Debut)

13 The Georgia Flood “Sleepless Nights” (X-Effect Debut)

14 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!