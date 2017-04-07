Liam Gallagher Slated to Play Reading & Leeds

By Hayden Wright

Reeding & Leeds, the iconic English music festival, has added Noel Gallagher and more than 90 additional acts to its 2017 lineup — which already included Eminem, Muse and Kasabian. During that festival, the lineup rotates between two venue locations in the historic towns of Reading and Leeds.

In addition to rap, rock and alternative music icons, the lineup includes Bastille, Haim, Charli XCX, Giggs and Korn. New entries (confirmed today) include Ash, Sløtface, Pvris, Vince Staples, Goldie, Bugzy Malone, Declan McKenna and Mura Masa

Tim Wheeler of Ash expressed excitement about his tenth appearance at the twin festivals:

“We’re very proud to announce a historic 10th appearance for Ash at the Reading festival. We first performed there in 1995 and our shows at the festival stand among our favourite shows that we’ve ever played, it’s always been a highlight of each year we’ve done it. Somewhere along the way we were promised a statue upon reaching our 10th appearance, so we’re looking forward to the grand unveiling in August!”