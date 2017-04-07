Incubus Attacked by Dogs, Turn into Feline Super Heros in ‘Nimble Bastard’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

Incubus have released the music video for their current single “Nimble Bastard,” and it’s hilarious.

Related: Incubus on New Album’s Inspiration: ‘We Live in Dark Times, My Friend’

In the new clip, the band is attacked by a pack of dogs wearing jetpacks. The only solution is to transform into super cats and fight back. Obviously.

“Nimble Bastard” is the first single from the band’s new studio album 8, which will be released on April 21.

Check out the cat-tastic clip below.