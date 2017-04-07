Beer for Breakfast: Lagunitas PILS

Lagunitas Pils

Lagunitas Pils has 6.0% ABV. It’s being served from a 12 oz. brown bottle. It was brewed on an unknown date.

Proper Glassware: Pint Glass

Serve @: 40-45°F

Look: The beer has a clear and glistening golden sun-colored body that produced about 2 inches of white effervescent head which faded quickly leaving behind a white film of sticky lace down the side of the glass.

Smell: Not a complex nose. Spicy hops and sweet malt are the two main notes that are balanced nicely. There is a light undertone of yeast but it’s nothing to write home about. Overall I’d describe the nose on this Czech Pilsner as fairly clean.

Taste: Yeasty followed by a wave of a semi sweet malts…there is a sharp hop bitterness that lingers on the tongue in the finish . There is also an interesting mineral/copper taste that I am picking up as well. I honestly expected this to be a tad cleaner and a lot more crisp…it’s certainly an interesting take on an old favorite.

Feel: Medium bodied, over carbonated, somewhat heavier than your average Pilsner.

Drinkabilty: This is an interesting alternative to your standard Pilsner…The price point is good and it’s a great compliment to a medium bodied cigar like a NUB Cameroon or a a 1926 Padron Torpedo. If you are looking for a good cooler weather Pilsner I’d certainly suggest having a few of these.

3.9 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy