MJ’s Double Stack April 5th – RIP Kurt Cobain 1994 & Layne Stayley 2002

April 5th marks a prominent/somber day in music history. Two music icons lost years apart. Both helped kick off the Alternative/Grunge movement out of Seattle and will forever be remembered. Today we pay tribute in the Double Stack:

RIP Nirvana- Kurt Cobain 4.5.1994

Playing “Dumb” a song that always brings his daughter to tears.

RIP Alice In Chains – Layne Stayley 4/5/2002

Playing “Nutshell” a song never released on radio, but we all know and love.

