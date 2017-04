It’s Whiskey Wednesday! Today we featured Las Vegas Distillery’s Las Vegas Lucky 7 Whiskey. Plus we challenged a listener’s knowledge in “Are You Smarter Than a Community College Dropout” with Mahoney, read prison mail from the OG, Courtney, and the guys remind Sylvia of the slow boo to make sure she never forgets it again.

Full Show Here:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/podcast-april-5.mp3