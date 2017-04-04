Foster The People Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Foster the People will hit the road this spring.

According to a press release, the band will preview music from their forthcoming studio album, which will be released later this year.

The trek kicks off on May 26 in San Diego, CA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 7 at 10:00 am local time.

Check out the full tour itinerary below and a brief snippet of new music below.

5/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

5/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

5/27-28 – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert Music Festival

5/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

5/31 – Tulsa, OK B @ rady Theater

6/2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

6/3 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

6/4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Indoor

6/6 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

6/7 – Providence, RI @ Lupos Heartbreak Hotel

6/9 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

6/10 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

7/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

7/29-30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

7/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

8/1 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

8/4 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/5-6 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

