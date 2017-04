On today’s show, we find out Matthew Perry beat up Justin Trudeau back in elementary school, the Tyrannosaurus Rex was a gentle lover, and while Jon Gosselin kept his shirt on during his first male revue, Mahoney describes the banana hammock he will wear on his first implied-nude photoshoot — it’s quite patriotic.

Full Show Here:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/podcast-april-3.mp3