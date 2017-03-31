Bruno Mars Creates Awkward Moment at Radiohead Show

By Hayden Wright

Last night, Radiohead kicked off their North American tour in Miami and revived a familiar song transition: Before “Climbing Up the Walls,” the band queued up live, local radio broadcasts to set a spontaneous, atmospheric mood. The effect was a bit too spontaneous when a local DJ announced a Bruno Mars song, which the musicians quickly shut down, reports Pitchfork. Bruno barely started “That’s What I Like” when Thom Yorke walked to the mic and indicated that there’d been a mistake. The set quickly returned to its regularly scheduled programming.

Watch the glorious live moment here (around the 27:35 mark):

Radiohead’s set—including two encore performances of five and two songs each — dove into the archives; they played scarcely performed selections from several albums. Fans hadn’t heard OK Computer‘s “The Tourist” live since 2008. The band also resuscitated “Morning Bell” from Kid A (not heard since 2010) and “I Might Be Wrong” from Amnesiac (not heard since 2012).

Watch Radiohead perform “The Tourist” here:

Browse the full set list here (via NME):

‘Daydreaming’

‘Desert Island Disk’

‘Ful Stop’

‘Airbag’

‘Morning Bell’

‘Climbing Up The Walls’

‘All I Need’

‘Videotape’

‘Let Down’

‘I Might Be Wrong’

‘Lotus Flower’

‘Identikit’

‘Idioteque’

‘Nude’

‘Weird Fishes/Arpeggi’

‘The Numbers’

‘How To Disappear Completely’

Encore:

‘No Surprises’

‘Burn The Witch’

‘Reckoner’

‘Fake Plastic Trees’

‘The Tourist’

Encore 2:

‘You And Whose Army?’

‘Bodysnatchers’