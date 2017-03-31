Beer for Breakfast: CraftHaus Resinate IPA

CraftHaus Resinate IPA (India Pale Ale)

The Resinate IPA from CraftHaus has 6.5% ABV and 58 IBUs (International Bitterness Units). It’s being served from a 12oz aluminum can that was brewed on an unknown date. The beer was purchased at Top Shelf Wine and Spirits on Ft Apache.

Proper Glassware: Pint Glass or a Mug

Serve @: 45-50°F

Look: The Resinate IPA pours a light golden yellow. Much like the color of straw in the spring. There was ample incredibly light and fluffy head that achieved about 3 fingers of height with an average pour. There was lots of sticky white lacing that is creeping down the side of the glass.

Smell: The nose is very inviting. Mostly notes of pine and fruity citrus with just a hint of malt.

Taste: Unlike a lot of west coast IPAs this IPA isn’t just a piney explosion. The Resinate IPA is a very well balanced beverage. The piney hops meld with the bight citrus flavors and are backed by a tasty malt profile.

Feel: Light to Medium bodied, Adequately Carbonated. Smooth.

Drinkability: This IPA is a good IPA to start getting friends who are afraid of hops into IPAs. It’s a nicely rounded beverage from start to finish. Solid in every category and very easy to drink especially considering it has 6.5% ABV

4 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy