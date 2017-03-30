Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dan Auerbach Gets Abducted by Aliens in ‘Shine On Me’ Video

March 30, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Dan Auerbach

By Abby Hassler

The Black Keys’ singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach is abducted by aliens in the video for his newly released single, “Shine On Me,” from his upcoming solo album, Waiting On A SongThe song’s official video features a lighthearted, animated alien abduction where Auerbach competes in an intergalactic demolition derby and becomes an out-of-this-world superstar.

Auerbach recruited Mark  Knopfler of Dire Straits to add a guitar part to the single. “I gave him no instructions — just told him to do whatever he felt,” Auerbach told NPR. “He sent it back two days later with that rhythm guitar part on it and it was perfect! And that guitar sound couldn’t be mistaken for anyone else. I’m so grateful for his contribution.”

Waiting On A Song will come out June 2 under Auerbach’s new label, Easy Eye Sound. 

Watch “Shine On Me” below.

