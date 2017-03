We get inexplicably itchy talking about tarantula hawks (which is a wasp), Hot Carl the rich guy called in and we don’t think we can use his house for Mahoney’s risqué implied nude photoshoot, plus a much needed Whiskey Wednesday featuring Willett Whiskey 😥

Full Show Here:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/podcast-march-29.mp3