The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 03/26/2017

March 26, 2017 9:53 PM By Pauly
***PROGRAMMING NOTE*** No X-Effect next Sunday. WHY? Well, I’ll be at WRESTLEMANIA!!!!! Check out my interview with WWE Superstar Samoa JoeLISTEN HERE!

HOUR 1

1 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze”

2 Toothless “Sisyphus” (X-Effect Debut)

3 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly”

4 The Griswolds “Role Models”

5 AFI “Hidden Knives” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Blood And Glass “Hop The Fence”

7 Mulholland Drive “Folsom Prison” (Johnny Cash cover)

8 CJ Ramone “Girlfriend In A Graveyard” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Starset “Monster” (X-Effect Debut) 

10 Ballyhoo! “Girls”

11 Pierce The Veil “Floral & Fading” (X-Effect Debut)

12 311 “Too Much To Think”

13 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (X-Effect Debut)

14 New Politics “Everywhere I Go (Kings & Queens)” (Studio X performance)

15 New Politics “One Of Us” (Studio X performance)

16 New Politics “Harlem” (Studio X performance)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Adelitas Way “Undercover You”

LOCAL – Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee / playing Redneck Riviera Wednesday, FREE 21+)

1 State To State “Pins And Needles” (X-Effect Debut / playing Redneck Riviera Wednesday, FREE 21+)

2 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”

3 Papa Roach “Help” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

4 Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?” (Champion of The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)

5 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

6 The Afghan Whigs “Demon In Profile”

7 Dirty Projectors “Cool Your Heart” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

9 Local Natives “Dark Days”

10 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”

11 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”

12 K. Flay “High Enough”

13 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

