HOUR 1
1 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze”
2 Toothless “Sisyphus” (X-Effect Debut)
3 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly”
4 The Griswolds “Role Models”
5 AFI “Hidden Knives” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Blood And Glass “Hop The Fence”
7 Mulholland Drive “Folsom Prison” (Johnny Cash cover)
8 CJ Ramone “Girlfriend In A Graveyard” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Starset “Monster” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Ballyhoo! “Girls”
11 Pierce The Veil “Floral & Fading” (X-Effect Debut)
12 311 “Too Much To Think”
13 KOLARS “One More Thrill” (X-Effect Debut)
14 New Politics “Everywhere I Go (Kings & Queens)” (Studio X performance)
15 New Politics “One Of Us” (Studio X performance)
16 New Politics “Harlem” (Studio X performance)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Adelitas Way “Undercover You”
LOCAL – Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee / playing Redneck Riviera Wednesday, FREE 21+)
1 State To State “Pins And Needles” (X-Effect Debut / playing Redneck Riviera Wednesday, FREE 21+)
2 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”
3 Papa Roach “Help” (Challenger in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
4 Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?” (Champion of The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE)
5 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”
6 The Afghan Whigs “Demon In Profile”
7 Dirty Projectors “Cool Your Heart” (X-Effect Debut)
8 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
9 Local Natives “Dark Days”
10 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”
11 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”
12 K. Flay “High Enough”
13 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
