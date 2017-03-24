Beer for Breakfast: Moose Drool Brown Ale

Moose Drool Brown Ale from Big Sky Brewing Company

English Brown Ales / Serve @: 45-50°F

Description:

Spawned from the Mild Ale, Brown Ales tend to be maltier and sweeter on the palate, with a fuller body. Color can range from reddish brown to dark brown. Some versions will lean towards fruity esters, while others tend to be drier with nutty characters. All seem to have a low hop aroma and bitterness.

5.10% ABV

Served from a 12 oz. long neck brown bottle with no freshness date from a six pack purchased at Bev Mo in Mission Valley.

Glassware

Pint Glass

Look: Transparent Amber. There is ample tan colored head which was aroused by a strong pour that fades in a timely fashion leaving behind light lacing.

Smell: Sweet with a hints of chocolate and coffee.

Taste: 1 word…MALT. Lots of Roasted Malts. Nutty with coca accents and a light sprinkling of hops. It has an oaky finish that is dry lingers for a fleeting moment.

Feel: Medium-bodied with a light carbonation and a smooth mouth feel.

Drinkabilty: Enjoyable…but certainly not an everyday drink or even a weekly drink for that matter.

3.5 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy

Food Pairings.

Cheese (earthy; Camembert, Fontina, nutty; Asiago, Colby, Parmesan) Meat (Pork, Grilled Meat)