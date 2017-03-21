Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Beatdown – Champion Echo Park Social Club vs Matisyahu – VOTE NOW UNTIL 10AM HERE!

March 21, 2017 8:55 PM By Pauly
It’s all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play the NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame… Deserving losers (that have NOT won the Championship) hope for another shot during the Redemption Weekend, which starts Friday, April 7 at 9PM!

TONIGHT: Champion Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?” (6 wins) vs Challenger Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU! (returning Wednesday 9PM vs The Afghan Whigs “Demon In Profile”)

***VOTING RULES!!! Voting begins at 9PM PT, the same time the songs are played & the polls will remain opened until 10AM PT. Use the poll below to vote as many times as it will let you. If the poll stops you from repeat voting, wait 2 hours, hit REFRESH & continue voting… You can also call 702-791-1075 between 9PM – 10PM to voice your opinion!***

THE BEATDOWN 2017 HOF INDUCTEES: Thorcraft Cobra “Caught In Between”Night Riots “Breaking Free” & Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)

