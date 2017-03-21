Taking Back Sunday Announces 2017 Summer Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Taking Back Sunday will return to the road in 2017 with their national headlining tour promoting their new album, Tidal Wave.

As frontman Adam Lazzara told Radio.com in November, the band faced a fork in the road after seventeen years. Do they give fans the expected, or do they follow their hearts and produce an album that speaks about who they are as a band today?

“We can go one way and that way would be the easy way and just write what people expect from us or we can write something that’s very true to the people that we are right now… not only in our lives but the music we’re listening to. And that’s the road we took and thankfully it’s been going really well cause the whole thing could have blown up in our face.”

Limited VIP ticket bundle goes on sale today at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT and includes: ticket, Taking Back Sunday leather journal, Taking Back Sunday bookmark, custom lanyard and laminate pass, early entry into the venue, and intimate acoustic set. General on-sale will kick off on Friday, March 24th. More information can be found over at the band’s website.

Taking Back Sunday with, Every Time I Die and Modern Chemistry

# Every Time I Die not on this date

7/14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

7/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

7/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

7/20 – House of Blues @ Orlando, FL #

7/21 S- t. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

7/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks #

7/24 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

7/25 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

7/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

7/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pool

7/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

7/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

7/31 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club

8/1 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Taking Back Sunday, Every Time I Die, All Get Out

8/3 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

8/4 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

8/6 – House Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert

8/7 – Lake City, UT @ The Complex Salt

8/8 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall

8/9 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

8/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

8/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

8/13 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

8/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

8/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

8/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

8/18 – Utica, NY @ Saranac Brewery

8/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Waiting Room Summer Stage

Festival Dates

8/9 – Santa Ana, CA @ When We Were Young

5/5 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

5/7 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

5/20 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range

5/27 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest

7/13 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival