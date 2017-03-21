Watch Green Day Cover Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode’ Onstage

By Jon Wiederhorn

Chuck Berry’s music transcended genre. Classic rockers, bluesmen, metal heads and even punks all appreciated the showmanship and musical innovation of the rock and roll pioneer. Pop-punk veterans Green Day even paid tribute to Berry over the weekend by covering Berry’s signature tune “Johnny B. Goode” during their show in London, Ontario, Canada on Sunday (March 19).

Countless artists have covered the rock classic, including Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Grateful Dead, The Sex Pistols, Judas Priest, Motorhead, Brad Paisley, AC/DC and Cheap Trick.

Green Day’s version was recognizable, but fast and chaotic, with background vocals that didn’t exactly match the main vocal line. But the spirit was there.

Berry died on Saturday (March 18) of natural causes. he was 90.

Watch Green Day’s cover of “Johnny B. Goode” below: