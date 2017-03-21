Body After Baby with MJ: BODY PUMP

After having my first child, a little over 2 years ago,

I like many new moms, was determined to Do It All and not let an excuse of having a child hold me back on anything I aspired to…because Moms can do it all, right! That included getting my body back! I think it’s an honest and real fear for many women, wondering how your body will respond to pregnancy…so many horror stories! But I tried to focus on all the success stories to keep me inspired to do the best I can! 2 years later, I still have work to do, but I am proud of my progress & feeling stronger, healthier and more confident in my skin than ever. I’ve spoken to many friends and moms about what worked for me & I wanted to share the workout that really made a huge difference in my body. I tried all kinds of fun classes after baby, some with my daughter and some just for me and you can click on these links to find some other fun fitness classes to try:

The biggest change I saw in my body is when I began taking BODY PUMP classes at LVAC (which has childcare playroom, so I never feel guilty!)

A full body workout, incorporating light weights set to music, working through all the muscle groups in the body. I was always been into kickboxing, pole, dance cardio, yoga etc… But always shied away from weights…in the fear of getting “too bulky” which I realized is a myth! To really change the ‘shape’ of your body, grab some weights! THIS IS A GREAT WORKOUT IF YOU ARE PREGNANT TOO, you can modify along the way, it will help you stay strong throughout your pregnancy and also help with recovery. This is the perfect class for beginners too, because it teaches you proper form and teaches you how to break down muscle groups and understand what workouts you can do to focus on them.

This is actually the class that has inspired my #SquatSongChallenge I do live on air on X107.5 every Thursday 11:30, tune in & I play a song and you attempt squats through the whole song. We always go Facebook Live on the X107.5 page! Join us next Thursday (and click here to see how it goes down.)

The reason I love taking classes so much, is because they push you, they motivate you not to give up and help you push past your boundaries…and “who” that is, is the incredible instructors! My favorite, Hayley Fife!

I’ve been taking her classes for over a year and she continues to kick my ass! I love her no nonsense with a smile motivation! She always mixes things up, with great music and killer workouts, so you never know what to expect..but it’s her energy she shares with us, that keeps us from falling over and giving up! I was so inspired by this class and the teachers, I myself, have started my process towards my Body Pump 100 certification, in hopes of leading and inspiring through teaching this class to others as well. I encourage you to give it a shot! Check out Haley’s classes at LVAC, she also teaches H.E.A.T by LVAC or Sandbag Express or see if your gym offers Body Pump and give it a shot…it just might become your new thang too. Xo MJ

