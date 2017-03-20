Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

INTERVIEW: WWE Superstar Samoa Joe & X107.5’s Pauly Kover Talk About WrestleMania & More!

March 20, 2017 2:57 PM By Pauly
Filed Under: Brock Lesnar, Dave and Mahoney, GIF, Goldberg, HOF, interview, las vegas, mahoney, NXT, Orlando, pauly, Pauly Kover, radio, RAW, Samoa Joe, SDLive, Seth Rollins, smackdown, Superstar, Triple H, wrestlemania, wwe, X107.5, x1075

“The Ultimate Thrill Ride” WWE WrestleMania is just days away, April 2, in Orlando, Florida and can be seen LIVE on WWE Network! Yours truly will be in attendance for the entire week of activities. So be sure to follow me on social media @ThePaulyKover.

Someone else who is anxious to go to WrestleMania is “The Destroyer” Samoa Joe. Will he have an official match? Is he there to watch Triple H‘s back and make sure Seth Rollins has nothing to do with “The Game?” Also how is the WWE RAW locker room different from that of WWE NXT or the other locker rooms he’s been in over his career? Hear the answers below in my interview…

For everything WrestleMania & to subscribe to WWE Network, go to WWE.com!

