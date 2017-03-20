Will Gorillaz’s Next Album Include 26 Tracks?

By Amanda Wicks

It’s been six years since Gorillaz released their last studio album The Fall, but from the looks of it fans will have a lot to digest when they finally drop their forthcoming album.

Related: Gorillaz Announce Music Festival (and First Show Since 2012)

The group registered a whopping 26 songs at Phonographic Performance Ltd, a British-based music licensing company (via AltPress). One of those includes the single “Hallejulah Money” featuring Benjamin Clementine that Gorillaz shared in January. Of the other 25 songs, there are several big name features, including Vince Staples, D.R.A.M. and newcomer Rag’n’bone Man.

The fact that Gorillaz have registered songs is a good indication that their new album is coming soon. Damon Albarn shared that the group was finished with their new album in February, but didn’t share any other details like a release date.

Check out the full potential track list below.