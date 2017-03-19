If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 The Royal Foundry “Dreamers”

2 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly”

3 Adelitas Way “Undercover You”

4 Beware Of Darkness “Summer Daze” (X-Effect Debut)

5 The Griswolds “Role Models”

6 The Orwells “Black Francis”

7 311 “Too Much To Think”

8 Islander “Better Day”

9 The Big Moon “Formidable” (X-Effect Debut)

10 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

11 Ballyhoo! “Girls”

12 Mulholland Drive “Folsom Prison” (Johnny Cash cover)

13 New Found Glory “Happy Being Miserable”

14 Matisyahu “Step Out Into the Light” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – When We Escape “The End” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Twenty8 “Cabana” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – PUREJOYPEOPLE “Rock And Roll” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Local Natives “Dark Days” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

2 Biffy Clyro “Howl” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

3 Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Papa Roach “Help”

5 The Afghan Whigs “Demon In Profile” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Blood And Glass “Hop The Fence” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

8 New Politics “One Of Us”

9 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”

10 K. Flay “High Enough”

11 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”

12 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Chuck Berry “No Particular Place To Go” (Throwback Track #RIP)

