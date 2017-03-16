‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Teases Rarities Collection with ‘Mario Brothers’ Inspired Trailer

By Radio.com Staff

“Weird Al” Yankovic will release a 15 album box set on November 24th.

Squeeze Box: The Collected Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic will also include a bonus disc of rare, un-released, and other miscellaneous non-album tracks dubbed Medium Rarities.

Today (March 16) Yankovic released an animated trailer for Rarities which features snippets of the tracks included on the album. The clip is an homage to classic video games like Super Mario Brothers; check it out below.