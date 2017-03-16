Cold War Kids Share New Track ‘So Tied Up’

By Radio.com Staff

Cold War Kids have shared a new track titled “So Tied Up” which features guest vocals from Bishop Briggs.

Related: Cold War Kids Return with ‘Love is Mystical’ Video

“Pulling this session together was something of a miracle,” says frontman Nathan Willett. “We were between tours and I hadn’t actually met Bishop in person and the band hadn’t worked out any arrangement. We had like 2 hours. Luckily Bishop was so confident and her voice is perfection; the voice of a woman twice her age, so raw and sophisticated … I sorta laid in the cut and watched her explode.”

This is as fun as it gets,” he continues “working so loose in a pinch, everybody flexible and down to mess around – and the greatest moments happen. By evening the strings capped off what is now one of my favorite CWK recordings.”

The track appears on the band’s forthcoming album LA Divine, which drops on on April 7th. Today the group shared a special acoustic version of the track that was recorded live at Sonora Recorders in Los Angeles, CA.

Check out the collaborative track below.