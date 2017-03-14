Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

St. Patrick’s Day Bloq Party at The Linq

March 14, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Irish, St paddy's day, St. Patrick's Day

Join us during Dave and Mahoney’s LIVE morning show broadcast at O’Sheas at The LINQ on St. Patrick’s Day! Friday, March 17th

Don’t miss these amazing St. Patrick’s Day Drink specials including $6 pints of Guinness, Coors Lite, Miller Lite, Heineken, & Green Beer and $8 Jameson Shots

Giveaways, Pop-Up Performers, Giveaways, and Games!

Live Music indoors from The Blackjacks, Darbi O’Gill, and more.

Specials from select The LINQ Promenade restaurants.

Large Screen TV’s on the Fountain Stage with the College Basketball Games.

