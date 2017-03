Missed THE Party Marty calling into the show? Listen to that whackadoo again plus we find out what college students do with their loans, Kyle Busch gets into it with Joey Logano (and loses), and we ask the important question — would you put an extra pep in your step to feel your butt jiggle?

Full Show Here:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/march-13.mp3