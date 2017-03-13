Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2017 Headlining Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

Besides touring with Metallica for a series of dates this summer, Avenged Sevenfold have announced several special headlining shows with Volbeat and A Day To Remember supporting.

The band will kick things off in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 22nd when they headline the second day of Las Rageous.

Members of Avenged Sevenfold’s new fan club, Deathbat Nation, will have the opportunity to purchase tickets first during a 24-hour pre-sale window beginning March 14th. They can register here. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 17th.

Check out the full list of dates (including Metallica tour stops) below.

4/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center**

5/5 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater**

5/7 – Concord, NC @ Rock City Campground**

5/9 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center***

5/10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium^

5/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field^

5/14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium^

6/7 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field^

6/11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium^

6/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

6/16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

6/18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

6/19 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Resort**

7/5 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium^

7/7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium^

7/9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park^

7/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center***

7/12 – Detroit, MI @ Comercia Park^

7/13 – Oshkosh, WI @ Ford Festival Park

7/14 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest Amphitheater**

7/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^

7/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion***

7/19 – Montreal, QB @ Parc Jean-Drapeau^

7/28 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre+++

7/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl+

7/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center+++

8/3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater+++

8/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium+

8/6 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park+

8/9 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field+

8/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre+++

8/12 – Nampa (Boise), ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater+++

8/14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place+

8/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium+

** A7X headline show or festival date

*** A7X headline show with Volbeat opening

+++A7X headline show with A Day To Remember opening

^With Metallica + Volbeat

+With Metallica + Gojira

