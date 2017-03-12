If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 311 “Too Much To Think” (X-Effect Debut)

2 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

3 Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

4 The Griswolds “Role Models”

5 K. Flay “High Enough” (X-Effect Debut)

6 New Found Glory “Happy Being Miserable”

7 Ballyhoo! “Girls” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

8 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

9 Japandroids “North East South West” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

10 Slowkiss “Forever Together” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

11 Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Mulholland Drive “Folsom Prison” (Johnny Cash cover)

13 Islander “Better Day”

14 Missio “Middle Fingers” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Adelitas Way “Undercover You”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Light Em Up “Giving Up” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – The American Weather “Satisfy You” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Strange Mistress “Pretty” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Biffy Clyro “Howl”

2 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 New Language “Frantic Believer”

4 VanLadyLove “Mars”

5 New Politics “One Of Us” (X-Effect Debut)

6 The Orwells “Black Francis”

7 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

8 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”

9 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”

10 The Royal Foundry “Dreamers”

11 Papa Roach “Help” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Local Natives “Dark Days”

13 ??? (Throwback Track)

