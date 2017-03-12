Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 03/12/2017

March 12, 2017 12:25 PM By Pauly
Filed Under: #TheBeatdown, 2017, A Day To Remember, Adelitas Way, alternative, Avalon Landing, Ballyhoo!, Beatdown, champion, Echo Park Social Club, Japandroids, las vegas, Light 'Em Up, Local Effect, New Language, New music, Night Riots, Parade of Lights, pauly, Pauly Kover, radio, Slowkiss, Strange Mistress, SWMRS, The American Weather, The Beatdown, The Soft White Sixties, The X-Effect, VanLadyLove, Vegas, voting, wwe, X107.5, x1075, xeffect

If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 311 “Too Much To Think” (X-Effect Debut)

2 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

4 The Griswolds “Role Models”

5 K. Flay “High Enough” (X-Effect Debut)

6 New Found Glory “Happy Being Miserable”

7 Ballyhoo! “Girls” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

8 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

9 Japandroids “North East South West” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

10 Slowkiss “Forever Together” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

11 Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Mulholland Drive “Folsom Prison” (Johnny Cash cover)

13 Islander “Better Day”

14 Missio “Middle Fingers” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Adelitas Way “Undercover You”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Light Em Up “Giving Up” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – The American Weather “Satisfy You” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Strange Mistress “Pretty” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Biffy Clyro “Howl”

2 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 New Language “Frantic Believer”

4 VanLadyLove “Mars”

5 New Politics “One Of Us” (X-Effect Debut)

6 The Orwells “Black Francis”

7 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

8 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”

9 A Day To Remember “Bullfight”

10 The Royal Foundry “Dreamers”

11 Papa Roach “Help” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Local Natives “Dark Days”

13 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on TwitterFacebookPeriscope & Instagram!

More from Pauly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live