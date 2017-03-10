K.Flay Doesn’t Want Any Drugs on New Single ‘High Enough’

By Amanda Wicks

K.Flay released the second single from her forthcoming album Every Where is Some Where today (March 10th). Titled “High Enough,” the song focuses on not needing alcohol or drugs to appreciate a moment.

Related: K.Flay Announces New Album ‘Every Where is Some Where’

“I used to like liquor to get me inspired/ But you look beautiful, my new supplier,” she speaks in a raspy whisper.

“There [sic] are so many songs out there about getting f—ed up,” Flay said about the song. “I think a part of me was asking the question: ‘What if I’m already high enough? What if I don’t need anything but what I’ve got?’ There are many moments in my life—whether it’s because of a person or a place—that I don’t want to feel altered or high or buzzed. I just want to feel exactly what I’m feeling.”

“High Enough” is available to stream on all major platforms. K. Flay previously released the single “Black Wave.”

Every Where is Some Where drops April 7th.