Beer for Breakfast: Stone Ripper Pale Ale

Stone Ripper (Pale Ale)

Stone Ripper Pale Ale has 5.7% ABV and 40 IBUs (International Bitterness Units). This beer was released in November of 2016… It’s being served from a 12oz very colorful can that has an expiration date of March 20th. The beer was purchased at Top Shelf Wine and Spirits on Ft Apache.

Proper Glassware: Pint Glass or a Mug

Serve @: 45-50°F

Look: The Stone Ripper pours a burnt orange and has a considerable amount of carbonation when the can is first cracked. It poured a solid 3 fingers of very fizzy and loose white head with a careful pour so be careful when pouring this pale ale.

Smell: The nose on the Ripper Pale Ale is very inviting. Lots of Orange Citrus, Tangerine along with light bready malts and some semi-sweet hints. There isn’t any alcohol present.

Taste: This is where the Stone Ripper Pale Ale really shines. It starts off with flavors of orange citrus like the nose would suggest and is backed by sprinklings of tropical fruit and it has a nice caramel base. The hops really get going in the finish. The Australian Galaxy hops really give this an unique and fantastic finish. It has that traditional hop bite but it’s somewhat muted and smoother. The hop bite sticks around for 15-20 seconds on the back of your tongue after each drink.

Feel: Light to Medium bodied, Amply Carbonated. Smooth.

Drinkability: This is a fantastic pale ale. It can be enjoyed early in the morning or while just chilling outside while grilling. It pairs perfectly with lemon chicken or rich hard cheeses like Asiago or Parmesan. It’s 5.7 ABV means you can drink these on long nights out and not worry too much about getting sloshed.

4.25 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy