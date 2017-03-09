Tom Delonge Says Door Not Closed on Rejoining Blink-182

By Radio.com Staff

During an extensive interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tom DeLonge tells his hometown paper that his relationship with Blink-182 is far from over. In fact, DeLonge hints that a reunion could actually happen.

“Blink is in my DNA,” he told reporter George Varga. “I talk to Travis quite a bit and we try and figure out how and when it’s going to make sense.

“It’s not like I [permanently] walked away. They have someone doing my job for me. It’s just that I’m so busy. If I wanted to, I could be back in a period of days.” DeLonge is referring to Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba who joined the Blink in 2015. The musician turned-UFO researcher is quick to point out that he still owns the band along with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

Related: Tom DeLonge Wins UFO Research Award

DeLonge is currently promoting all things To The Stars, his media company focusing on UFO-related stories, sci-fi, and occult adventures in the form of comics, novels, and upcoming big budget feature films. The latest book, Sekret Machines: Gods, hit stores yesterday (Mar. 8). For the past few years, DeLonge has dedicated a significant amount of his time meeting with government officials and authorities in the UFO research field. The information he’s gathered will result in an upcoming announcement. “I guarantee that, after you hear it, you’ll read between the lines and want to meet with me the very next day,” he tells the Union Tribune. “I think it’s that important. We’ll be announcing this in the next 60 to 90 days.”