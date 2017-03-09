Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

INTERVIEW: John Morrison vs Killer Kross In Las Vegas This Sunday At Sam’s Town Live!

March 9, 2017 2:37 PM By Pauly
It’s no secret that I, Pauly Kover, am the biggest supporter of pro wrestling in Las Vegas. My passion is so strong that Future Stars Of Wrestling named me Commissioner of the promotion almost 2 years ago. Yes, my chaotic relationship with the fans & wrestlers has led to my 30 day suspension from being FSW Commissioner, but it won’t stop me from covering this Sunday’s event at Sam’s Town Live!

Sunday, FSW presents When Stars Collide – 5PM, featuring many of THE BEST talents from all over the globe – CLICK HERE FOR FSW EVENT DETAILS!

16864663 10208307820242881 6915500911792233587 n INTERVIEW: John Morrison vs Killer Kross In Las Vegas This Sunday At Sams Town Live!

 

It’s also no secret that for the past 2 years as FSW Commissioner, my nemesis has been former FSW Champion & current MVW Champion Killer Kross. In fact, this giant pain in my ass and all his idiot FSW followers are the reason I have been suspended from doing what’s best for FSW!!!! — ok — I’m not being professional. I apologize. Below is my conversation with Kross’ opponent for this Sunday, former WWE Superstar John Morrison!

Whether you call him John Morrison, Johnny Nitro or as he’s known in Lucha Underground, Johnny Mundo, I’m gonna call him my saving grace & WINNER! Have fun listening to us bash that big bad KILLER KROSS…

CLICK HERE FOR FSW EVENT DETAILS!

Watch the trailer to Morrison’s new movie:

Follow John Morrison: @TheRealMorrison

Follow his dog Prince Presley: @The_Prince_P

Follow Killer Kross: @akrosstheworld

Follow Pauly Kover: @ThePaulyKover

***Miss my interview w/ #BROKEN Matt Hardy? CLICK HERE & LISTEN NOW!***

