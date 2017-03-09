BROKEN Matt Hardy Talks ROH & FSW In Las Vegas This Weekend At Sam’s Town Live!

It’s no secret that I, Pauly Kover, am the biggest supporter of pro wrestling in Las Vegas. My passion is so strong that Future Stars Of Wrestling named me Commissioner of the promotion almost 2 years ago. Yes, my chaotic relationship with the fans & wrestlers has led to my 30 day suspension from being FSW Commissioner, but it won’t stop me from covering this weekend’s events at Sam’s Town Live!

Friday, Ring Of Honor celebrates their 15th Anniversary live on PPV & the FITE app

Saturday, Ring Of Honor TV tapings

Sunday, FSW presents When Stars Collide – 5PM – featuring many of THE BEST talents from all over the globe!

The average man could never compete on all 3 shows. But #BROKEN Matt Hardy is far from average. Below he explains his involvement with ROH, how long he and “Brother Nero” Jeff Hardy will be with company, if they are still TNA Tag Team Champions & if they plan on going home to WWE… Plus we find out what Disco Inferno was in his past life… Take a listen, then come to Sam’s Town all weekend long!

…STAY TUNED for my interview with John Morrison, who is taking on Killer Kross this Sunday for FSW!