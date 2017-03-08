Mom Rocks Fitness with MJ: Shakti Buddhi Flow

As a new mom, well she’s 2 now…

You kinda still feel like you are trying to get your body (mind and soul) back…maybe even still lose that baby weight, and it might be 20 yrs. later! Because, let’s face it, after having kids, your body has changed forever, doesn’t have to be an unfortunate change, but it’s defiantly different. Now that you have some mini me demanding all your attention, how do you find time to focus on your fitness goals without the guilt? You may enjoy my blog series ‘Body After Baby with MJ’ where I took a bunch of fun fitness classes around Vegas, some with my daughter and some just for me that might inspire some ideas for you.

Fitness has always been a passion of mine, it always makes me feel stronger, more confident and always inspired! 2 years later for me, it’s less about getting my ‘body back’ and more about getting my ‘groove’ back! I’ve been doing a lot of weight training, which has really helped shape my body, but I’ve missing that creative outlet that dancing and more creative movement gave me, so I set out to find some more fun fitness classes around Las Vegas!

Last night, I tried ‘Shakti Buddhi Flow’ a yoga flow, infusing Pilates and creative dance with instructor Amy Raven.

Awaken Shakti! This fun and fierce high energy class incorporates hard hitting beats, hip hop dance influences, Booty shaking, and rhythmic yoga sequences. This type of movement and connection with your body helps you unlock your lower energy centers and connect with your creativity, sexuality, and wild nature.

You can try it Tues 8:30pm at Evolution Yoga.

Whens the last time you just let loose and danced without alcohol or the club? Not only did I get an incredible workout with the yoga and pilates fusion adding weights and the ball, but the creative dance breaks throughout were awesome cardio and just what I needed to shake loose. I’ve been taking classes with instructor Amy Raven, for years, she teaches all kinds of classes from yoga, pilates, aerial, hoop, pole and more and has tons of eclectic workshops to open your mind body and soul, so reach out to her to find out more! She knows how to bring it. Her energy is intoxicating, inspiring and she just moves you! This is a class to be experienced to understand it’s wonderful power! Let’s just say, Mama ‘got here grove back’.

