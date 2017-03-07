Rancid & Dropkick Murphys Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys will hit the road together this summer.

“Rancid is looking forward to hitting the road with our brothers the Dropkick Murphys,” said Rancid’s Tim Armstrong. “We will end the night with DKM and us playing songs together. Look out for The Bouncing Souls, The Selecter, Kevin Seconds and Jake Burns to be on certain shows. SEE YA IN THE PIT!

The punk veterans kick off their run on July 27th in Bangor, ME. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March, 10th at 10:00 am local time and are available from either artist’s site.

Check out the bands’ full tour itinerary below.

7/27 – Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

7/28 – Montreal, Quebec @ ’77 – on sale TBA

7/29 – Toronto, Ontario @ Echo Beach

7/30 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/31 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/02 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

8/03 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Festival Pier

8/04 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/05 – Boston / Brockton, Mass. @ Brockton Fairgrounds

8/06 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/08 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/09 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Harris Pavilion

8/11 – Denver, Colo. @ Sculpture Park

8/12 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Saltair

8/13 – Nampa, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre

8/15 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ UBC Thunderbird Arena

8/16 – Seattle, Wash. @ Century Link Field Events Center

8/18 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Avila Beach

8/19 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Memorial Auditorium

8/20 – Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek

8/22 – Chandler, Ariz. @ Rawhide Event Center

8/24 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park In The Park

8/25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

8/26 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ TBA

Never miss a tour date from Rancid or Dropkick Murphys with Eventful.