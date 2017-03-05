If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
2 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
3 Mulholland Drive “Folsom Prison” (Johnny Cash cover)
4 Local Natives “Dark Days” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Billy Talent “Afraid Of Heights”
6 The Griswolds “Role Models”
7 Beartooth “Hated”
8 Walker Lukens “Where Is Thunder Road?”
9 Ballyhoo! “Girls”
10 Japandroids “North East South West” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Islander “Better Day”
12 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”
13 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly” (playing Neon Reverb Festival 3/10)
14 New Found Glory “Happy Being Miserable”
15 Adelitas Way “Undercover You”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Ekoh ft Josh Rabenold “Paint”
LOCAL – Almost Awake “Glass Houses”
LOCAL – Parade Of Lights “Golden”
1 A Day To Remember “Bullfight” (challenger in The Beatdown / CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)
2 Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (current Champion of The Beatdown / CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)
3 The Orwells “Black Francis”
4 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”
5 SLOWKISS “Forever Together” (X-Effect Debut)
6 New Language “Frantic Believer”
7 Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?”
8 VanLadyLove “Mars”
9 Chris Shiflett “Sticks & Stones” (X-Effect Debut)
10 The Royal Foundry “Dreamers”
11 Less Than Jake “Bomb Drop”
12 Pixies “Bel Esprit”
13 Biffy Clyro “Howl” (X-Effect Debut)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!
***KEEP IN CONTACT***
Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!