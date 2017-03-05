Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 03/05/2017

March 5, 2017 9:35 PM By Pauly
HOUR 1

1 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

2 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Mulholland Drive “Folsom Prison” (Johnny Cash cover)

4 Local Natives “Dark Days” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Billy Talent “Afraid Of Heights”

6 The Griswolds “Role Models”

7 Beartooth “Hated”

8 Walker Lukens “Where Is Thunder Road?”

9 Ballyhoo! “Girls”

10 Japandroids “North East South West” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Islander “Better Day”

12 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

13 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly” (playing Neon Reverb Festival 3/10)

14 New Found Glory “Happy Being Miserable”

15 Adelitas Way “Undercover You”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Ekoh ft Josh Rabenold “Paint”

LOCAL – Almost Awake “Glass Houses”

LOCAL – Parade Of Lights “Golden”

1 A Day To Remember “Bullfight” (challenger in The Beatdown / CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (current Champion of The Beatdown / CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

3 The Orwells “Black Francis”

4 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”

5 SLOWKISS “Forever Together” (X-Effect Debut)

6 New Language “Frantic Believer”

7 Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?”

8 VanLadyLove “Mars”

9 Chris Shiflett “Sticks & Stones” (X-Effect Debut)

10 The Royal Foundry “Dreamers”

11 Less Than Jake “Bomb Drop”

12 Pixies “Bel Esprit”

13 Biffy Clyro “Howl” (X-Effect Debut)

