The Shins Share New Track ‘Painting a Hole’

By Amanda Wicks

With one week to go until The Shins release their new album Heartworms, they shared yet another new song off that project today (March 3rd).

“Painting a Hole” borrows from the kind of production found on Wincing the Night Away with cave-esque synths and echoes. Beginning with a chorus of voices singing “la la la,” James Mercer’s voice enters around the 20-second mark before the song shifts into a more psychedelic direction.

The Shins have already released several other tracks off their forthcoming album, including “Dead Alive,” Name for You,” “The Fear” and “Mildenhall.”

Heartworms drops March 10th. Listen to “Painting a Hole” below.