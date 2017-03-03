Lorde Discusses David Bowie’s Influence on ‘Green Light’ & ‘Mellowdrama’

By Hayden Wright

Lorde and David Bowie’s mutual admiration found a grace note last year when she performed a tribute to his catalog at the Brit Awards. As her forthcoming album Mellowdrama came together, Lorde says she kept Bowie’s taste and vision in mind.

“I feel like the whole time spent writing this record, I’ve had him in my thoughts, I’ve had him in my heart,” she told BBC Radio 1. ”It’s hard not to make something and not think, ‘What would David think of this? If I could play it to him, what would he say?'”

Lorde’s long hiatus between albums set the stage for breakups, songwriting and a return to her roots in Oceania. This time, the singer-songwriter co-produced every track on the album.

“I needed to just go away, go home to New Zealand, and hang out by myself and figure out what I was going to do next. I knew I couldn’t make the same thing again, and I had to figure out what it was that I wanted to say. And I’m so glad I took that time because this record is the coolest thing I’ve ever made.”

The 20-year-old’s turbulent personal experiences were the foundation for new themes, which are already apparent on her first new single “Green Light.” The result is dream pop with dark corners.

“I wrote this album about this crazy year of my life,” she said. “I partied a lot and I felt all the feelings – and it was all so fluorescent. So I decided to call the album Mellowdrama.”

Lorde says “Green Light” doesn’t reflect the style of her entire album, but it was “born” as a standout, uptempo track.

“This is as pop-dance as it gets,” she told Mistajam. “We were just in the studio, mashing around on the piano and… that’s what it is. We didn’t turn it into the single, it was just born that way.”