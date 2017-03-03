Beer for Breakfast Review: Hop Valley Citrus Mistress

Hop Valley Citrus Mistress IPA (India Pale Ale)

The Hop Valley Citrus Mistress IPA has 6.3% ABV and 80 IBUs (International Bitterness Units). This beer is a seasonal release. It’s being served from a 12oz Brown Bottle there is a date of August 12th 2017 on there which could be a best enjoyed by date but I’m not exactly sure. The beer will be available tonight at Aces & Ales Tenaya for $4 a pint.

Proper Glassware: Pint Glass or a Mug

Serve @: 45-50°F

Look: The Citrus Mistress pours a burnt medium orange almost copper with an abundant amount of fizzy white head the bubbled up with a normal pour. It was about 2 1/2 fingers of head when it was all said and done. It held for a few minutes before rescinding back down into the glass leaving behind a decent amount of white lacing along the side of my glass

Smell: The nose on the Citrus Mistress has an appealing aroma that hits you right off the bat with a rush of hops and like the name would suggest: citrus. There is a tiny bit of alcohol and malts in the nose that make an appearance as it warms.

Taste: The first thing that I notice about the Citrus Mistress is that it is very easy drinking so I have found myself finishing quite a few of these as the official tasting was happening. Again like the name would suggest there is a very substantial presence of Citrus in the body of this. There is a nice hop bite that follows but for me the most prominent flavor of this IPA comes in the finish and the moments afterwards. The grapefruit lingers for around a minute after each sip and adds to this American IPA great overall flavor.

Feel: Between Light and Medium bodied, Amply Carbonated. Crisp.

Drinkability: Besides having a fantastic name this is also a fantastic IPA. It’s flavorful, easy drinking and priced right. Be it paired with a nice lemon chicken or just hanging out on the golf course this IPA compliments those activities perfectly. I highly recommend giving it a chance and picking up a six pack or trying it on tap.

4.15 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy